Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DBTX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.59. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Institutional Trading of Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

