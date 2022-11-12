Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.45

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $7.09. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 6,740 shares trading hands.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 million, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decisionpoint Systems stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:DPSI Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.21% of Decisionpoint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

