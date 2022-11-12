Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.45

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $7.09. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 6,740 shares trading hands.
Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 million, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.78.
Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Decisionpoint Systems
Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile
Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.
