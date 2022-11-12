Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decklar Resources stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Decklar Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.79.

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It focuses on appraisal and development in the West African region. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

