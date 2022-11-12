Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Decklar Resources Price Performance
Decklar Resources stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Decklar Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.79.
About Decklar Resources
