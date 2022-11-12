DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0493 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1.83 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00225022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00065631 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028826 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,751,188 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

