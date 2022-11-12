DeepOnion Tops One Day Volume of $32.86 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $32.86 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00122990 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00236309 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00028937 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,751,025 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

