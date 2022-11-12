Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

DE stock opened at $406.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.42. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

