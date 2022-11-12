DeFiChain Reaches Market Cap of $253.23 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $253.23 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

