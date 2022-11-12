Definity Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Definity Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$36.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$40.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.90.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

