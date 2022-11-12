Dero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271,819.52 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Dero has a market cap of $57.14 million and approximately $271,819.52 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00026110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,806.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00357591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00122646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00746166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00598207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00239548 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,021,416 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.