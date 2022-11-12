Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,417 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 924.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,351,000 after purchasing an additional 320,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

VRTX traded down $7.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,430. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $318.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,324 shares of company stock worth $12,568,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.