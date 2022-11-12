Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. 448,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,558. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

