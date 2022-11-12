Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 44,164 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,484,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,271,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

