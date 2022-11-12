Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,478 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.7% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

ORCL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,712,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,974. The company has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

