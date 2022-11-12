Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.3 %

ABC stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.01. 2,944,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

