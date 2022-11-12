Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,039 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

