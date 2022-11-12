Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,385 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.60.

Baidu Stock Up 3.9 %

About Baidu

Baidu Stock Up 3.9 %

BIDU stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, to $89.46. 3,587,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,619. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.80. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $173.60.

(Get Rating)

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm's products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

