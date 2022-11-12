Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.00) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance

PBB stock opened at €7.85 ($7.85) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($10.36) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($15.46). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.99.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.