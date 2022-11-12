Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.00) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBBGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance

PBB stock opened at €7.85 ($7.85) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($10.36) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($15.46). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.99.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

