Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €54.75 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €54.75 ($54.75) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPW. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($51.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($50.90) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($51.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Deutsche Post stock opened at €39.45 ($39.45) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.45. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($41.32).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

