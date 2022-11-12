Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.21 billion during the quarter.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €28.50 ($28.50) to €27.50 ($27.50) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($29.50) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

