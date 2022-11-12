Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,144 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $28,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 13.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $173.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,350 ($38.57) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

