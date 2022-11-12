Dicker Data Limited (DDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Dicker Data alerts:

Insider Activity at Dicker Data

In other news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.40 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,992.80 ($32,462.86). In related news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$10.40 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of A$49,992.80 ($32,462.86). Also, insider Ian Welch bought 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.38 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,039.36 ($23,402.18). Insiders have bought 28,279 shares of company stock worth $288,580 over the last ninety days.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.