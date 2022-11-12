Dicker Data Limited (DDR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13 on November 30th

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39.

In related news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.40 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,992.80 ($32,462.86). In other Dicker Data news, insider Christopher Aleksov 23,539 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. Also, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$10.40 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of A$49,992.80 ($32,462.86). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,279 shares of company stock worth $288,580.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

