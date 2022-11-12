DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.45.

DOCN stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

