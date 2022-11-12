Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.75. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

