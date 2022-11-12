Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$386.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.79.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIV. Cormark raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$112,000.00.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

