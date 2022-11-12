Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the October 15th total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,115.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets raised Dno Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

Shares of Dno Asa stock remained flat at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Dno Asa has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $1.81.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

