Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.52. 698,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,593. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.