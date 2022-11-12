Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $366.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.88.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

