Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $448,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 79.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.