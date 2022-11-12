Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Coverage Initiated at Grupo Santander

Analysts at Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of OTC:DRPRF opened at $105.00 on Thursday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $105.91.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

