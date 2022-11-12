Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.59. 320,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Draganfly Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.
