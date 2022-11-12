Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.59.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of D.UN opened at C$16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$765.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.83. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.75 and a 52-week high of C$30.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,212,697.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,687,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,477,504.01. Insiders have bought 245,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,867 in the last ninety days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

