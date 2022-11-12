DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.952 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.26. 1,434,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTE. Citigroup cut their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 156,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5,605.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,745 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

