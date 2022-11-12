DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,021 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.97% of DTE Energy worth $238,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.88. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.