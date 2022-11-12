DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance
DTF stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (DTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.