Duality Advisers LP Acquires 6,122 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 492.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in RH were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $414,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in RH by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in RH by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RH by 78.8% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in RH by 17.6% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

RH stock opened at $291.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.63. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $658.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,365 shares of company stock worth $3,902,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

