Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 42,003 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 30.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 295.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 439.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

Insider Activity at Silgan

Silgan Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.