Duality Advisers LP Buys 15,601 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 469.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

PNFP stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

