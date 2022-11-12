Duality Advisers LP Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,920 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after buying an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $40.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

