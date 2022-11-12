Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.31 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.