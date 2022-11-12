Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.44 Million in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,225,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $985,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

