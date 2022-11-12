Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 26,474 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

