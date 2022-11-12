Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $93,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $57.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

