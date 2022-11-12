Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 86.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct



MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.



