Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,052 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS stock opened at $255.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $247.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

