Duality Advisers LP Sells 45,759 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,759 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

