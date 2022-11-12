DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $76.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $50,341,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

