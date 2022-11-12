DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.56 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

DXC stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

