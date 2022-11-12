DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

About DXC Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 47,748 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.