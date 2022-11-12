DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.
DXC Technology Stock Up 1.6 %
DXC stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.91.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
